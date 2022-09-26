MADISON, Wis. – Based on size alone, China is an imposing economic force in the world, the United States and even Wisconsin, where it’s the third-largest market for state exports behind only Canada and Mexico. Yet for many, China is also a source of worry in an era of global tension.

Then there’s Japan, a steady Asian democracy with economic ties to Wisconsin that span soy sauce production in Walworth County, foundry floors in Waupaca, construction equipment in Milwaukee and laboratories in Madison.

