When you crack open a cold beer, you can be pretty confident what’s in it. It’s regulated. There are nutritional facts on the side of the case; you know that “fentanyl” will not be in there.

Alcohol is dangerous. Prescription drugs are dangerous. Having guns around is dangerous. Marijuana is dangerous, too. But three of those things are pretty much completely legal in the United States. One of them isn’t in most states and remains criminalized in Wisconsin, even though the majority of Wisconsinites think it should be legal — 61%, according to a February poll from Marquette Law School.

