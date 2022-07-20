Dear Annie: My wife and I get along well for the most part, but not all the time. She is a control freak who insists on knowing where I am going and what I am doing every second.

She is also obsessed with money and needs to be in control of my spending. Recently, I helped a couple out because their furnace broke and they didn’t have the money for repairs. I loaned them the funds they needed, and my wife got mad about it. I explained that it was during the middle of winter and they had just had a baby, but that didn’t matter.

Load comments