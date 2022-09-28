Jim Heffelfinger
Wisconsin native Jim Heffelfinger has won national acclaim as a wildlife researcher after graduating from UW-Stevens Point’s College of Natural Resources in 1986. His credentials, however, meant nothing to Instagram this summer when it canceled his account without explanation.

 Contributed

By all relevant standards, Horicon native Jim Heffelfinger is a smart, honest, peace-loving man you can trust with your wife, wallet and Irish whiskey.

Heffelfinger, 58, is also a respected wildlife researcher at the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Arizona. And because Heffelfinger routinely works 30-hour days, eight-day weeks and 56-week years, he’s also an author and magazine scribe. He writes about 20 articles annually, and this summer released the third printing of his authoritative book “Deer of the Southwest: A Complete Guide on the Natural History, Biology, and Management of Southwestern Mule Deer and White-Tailed Deer.”

