In person absentee voting started Tuesday. 

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is reminding voters that local election officials may begin offering in-person absentee voting in cities, towns, and villages across Wisconsin starting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Here’s what voters should be aware of as in-person absentee voting gets underway:
Municipal clerks may offer in-person absentee voting from Tuesday, Oct. 25 until Sunday, Nov. 6. However, each Wisconsin city, town and village sets the hours and days of availability for this option. Check with your municipal clerk as to what options are available in your area.
In-Person Absentee Voting happens entirely within the clerk’s office or other designated site. Voters apply for and complete their in-person absentee ballot entirely in the clerk’s office or a designated location established by your municipality’s governing body. The voter’s clerk or the clerk’s authorized representative will be the witness. Absentee ballots remain sealed in their certificate envelope and secured by the Clerk’s Office until delivered to the voter’s polling place or Central Count location to be processed on Election Day.
If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so at your clerk’s office. Voters can register to vote in their clerk’s office potentially as late as Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., but days and times differ by municipality. After Nov. 4, electors will only be able to register to vote at the polls on Election Day.
Not sure if you’re registered? Visit MyVote.wi.gov to check whether you’re registered to vote.
To vote absentee in person, you should bring an acceptable photo ID to vote, and proof of residence if you need to register. Visit BringIt.wi.gov to learn about acceptable photo IDs you can use to vote. Learn more about proof of residence documents at this link: https://elections.wi.gov/Register
