The saying “the chickens have come home to roost” seems to apply to the immigration policies of the Biden administration, sanctuary cities and states.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) have been sending hundreds of people who have illegally crossed the border into their states to Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and Delaware. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sent 50 migrants to the uber-liberal town of Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) promptly ordered the National Guard to send them to Joint Base Cape Cod. That should preserve property values in a town where wealthy residents, including former President Barack Obama, own homes.

