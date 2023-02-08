Ice fishing
Buy Now

Duane Harpster of Bounder Junction, seen here in 1959 at age 11, holds a big crappie and a stringer of walleyes he caught while icefishing with his cousin Barb Schaub.

 Duane Harpster

An old, retired Northwoods bunny cop seldom disagrees when reading my columns about hunting, fishing and other conservation matters.

But when I share my thoughts on wolves and wolf numbers, I brace for blowback. I can almost set a stopwatch and count the seconds before my iPhone warns me that Duane Harpster just launched a laser-guided text message into my stern.

Load comments