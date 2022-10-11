With a potential April referendum in mind, the Hustisford School District is holding three community planning workshops over the next month, including one on Wednesday night.
Hustisford voters have defeated three referendums over the past six years. The most recent, in April of 2021, would have been to maintain school programming. Two others, in 2016 and 2017, would have updated facilities.
This year, the district has been gathering community input to determine the interest level in upgrading its facilities for a possible April 2023 referendum. It had originally sought a November referendum but could not prepare a question by the August deadline.
It held two workshops in September with a construction manager and an architectural firm, and those consultants also m et with district students and staff to gather feedback on the most pressing needs for the district's two schools, which were built in 1981 and 1972, respectively.
The district is holding three more planning workshops, Oct. 12, Oct. 26 and Nov. 9. Each is from 6:30-8 p.m. at Hustisford Junior/Senior High School, and refreshments and childcare will be available. The workshops are billed as opportunities to "help refine the District's Master Plan."
Wednesday's workshop will feature a consultant from financial management firm Baird
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.