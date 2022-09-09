Dear Dr. Roach: My husband and I recently achieved the near impossible task of becoming attached to a family doctor! After many years without getting tested, our first order of business was a complete blood panel test, which — to our horror — showed that we both have high cholesterol. Our results are almost identical with high HDL, normal LDL, good ratios and low triglycerides, but our total cholesterol is flagged as high.

We are both 52-year-old endurance athletes of normal BMI. We aim for a Mediterranean-style diet, being mostly vegetarian, with no red/processed meat, minimal dairy, two cups of espresso per day and light red wine consumption. Neither of us has a family history of high cholesterol, or any type of heart disease. We are non-smokers. A cursory look online shows that in some individuals, endurance activities can raise total cholesterol due to your body burning more fat for fuel. Could our endurance sports be altering our lipid profiles, and if so, is this something we need to be concerned about? — Anon.

Load comments