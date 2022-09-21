Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 61-year-old white woman who is 5’5” tall and weighs 150 pounds. I walk two miles just about every day, and easily hit more than 10,000 steps almost every day. I have never smoked. I do not have high blood pressure.

However, I have very high cholesterol. Here are the numbers of my last reading in February: total cholesterol was 288; triglycerides was 119; HDL cholesterol was 69; VLDL cholesterol was 21; and LDL was 198. All other measurements of blood and urine factors are within normal ranges. I took atorvastatin and had a full-blown allergic reaction, and I had a reaction to pravastatin as well. Niacin caused severe muscle pain for me.

Load comments