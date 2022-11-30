Outdoor gifts
Buy Now

These books by Steven Rinella, Paul Wait and Sharon CassanoLochman make great gifts for a range of outdoors-folks.

 Patrick Durkin

Whether you know a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or good neighbor who wants to get kids outdoors, give them the book “Outdoor Kids In An Outside World” by Steven Rinella.

Rinella, a New York Times bestselling author and host of the “MeatEater” TV show on Netflix, helps adults teach children to become participants in nature, not mere spectators. That goal isn’t hard if you engage with nature regularly in your everyday life, and simply explain to kids what they’re seeing and hearing as they encounter it.

Load comments