Watertown’s boys tennis team lost to West Bend East 7-0 on Wednesday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.

“East is a really solid team,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “In most of the matches we didn’t have many openings. But as always we competed, they were just too good. We have seen two quality opponents in a row and have had some tough results. But these are the matches that help us gain experience and get us ready for the postseason. We are excited for the last few weeks of the season and the opportunities ahead.

