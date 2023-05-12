Watertown’s boys tennis team lost to West Bend East 7-0 on Wednesday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.
“East is a really solid team,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “In most of the matches we didn’t have many openings. But as always we competed, they were just too good. We have seen two quality opponents in a row and have had some tough results. But these are the matches that help us gain experience and get us ready for the postseason. We are excited for the last few weeks of the season and the opportunities ahead.
“Jameson Stocks and Ethan Dricken played a heck of a match at 1 singles. Every game was tight and the points were long. Despite two close losses in a row, Jameson is playing well and rising to the occasion. He is starting to develop a more offensive mindset, but can still use his consistency as a weapon. I have been so impressed with how he has played and handled himself. He has a chance to do some special things as we finish up the season.”
