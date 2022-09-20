United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth counties will be selling brats and burgers on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the United Way 2022 campaign.

Glenn Haus Braut Fry will take place in town at 722 W. Main St. Sheboygan brats, pepper cheese brats, cheeseburgers and hamburgers will cost $3. Canned soda, bottled water and chips will cost $1.

