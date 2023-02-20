Although it has begun to warm up in parts of the state, we are still clenched tight in winter’s icy grasp. This month’s content focuses on maple syrup and tree planting — a couple of spring’s silver linings to look forward to. Enjoy.
Maple syrup: from trees to table
If you missed our virtual Maple Syruping class, be sure to check out the live recording online at http://bit.ly/3SdcYds
A maple syrup manual with an in-depth look at the syruping operation is available online at https://bit.ly/41fcc3F.
We hope you got your tree seedling orders in for this spring. We want to share some resources for those of you planning to plant this year. Some tips for tree planting are available online at http://bit.ly/3EnMTmb and a “cheat sheet” for learning the terms used on a seedling order sheet is available online at http://bit.ly/3KvuiZc.
Have you heard of a tree planting plan? If you are interested in planting but unsure where to get started, consider submitting a plan to work with your local forester for a successful tree planting project.
Upcoming events
Leopold Week — Virtual Nature Events
March 3-12th, various times — FREE
This Leopold Week, modern voices of the conservation movement help us to nurture reciprocity with nature–giving back to an Earth that gives so much to us.
10 a.m. March 3 — Nurturing Reciprocity: Leopold Week 2023 Kickoff, with Buddy Huffaker and Kim Blaeser
12 p.m. March 7 — Creating and Inclusive Outdoors Together, with James Edward Mills
7 p.m. March 7 — Aldo Leopold and Earth Ethics, with Scott Russell Sanders
7 p.m. March 8 — Writing Wild: Where the Crawdads Sing and A Sand County Almanac, conversation with Delia Owens
This series of webinars invites new and prospective landowners in Wisconsin to connect with their de facto conservation team and discuss ways to achieve their property goals. Each webinar features a different lineup of guest speakers from organizations assisting landowners across Wisconsin. We encourage you to attend all three.
Chainsaw Safety Training (S.A.W.W.) Level One and Level Two
Upham Woods — N194 County Rd N, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 — S.A.W.W. Level One — Provides confidence and safety, learning the chainsaws reactive forces, focusing on open face notching, including pre-planning the fell, bore cutting, as well as understanding the hinge strength.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21 — S.A.W.W. Level Two — Provides a focus on applying basic maintenance techniques to achieve maximum chainsaw performance such as filing techniques and carburetor adjustments. More Felling techniques and assessments are practiced and limbing and bucking techniques are introduced. Must have completed Level One.
