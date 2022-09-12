Barn quilt tour
Buy Now

Left to right: Carol Sapienza, Holly Tierney, Tawney Hadler, Marsha Anderson and Mariah Handler. More than 40 barn quilts will be displayed throughout Jefferson County on enjoyjeffersoncounty.com. After winning local awards for her quilts Fort Atkinson High School student, Tawney Hadler, started her own barn quilt business.

 Contributed

The Jefferson County area Tourism Council is displaying photographs and maps of more than 40 barn quilts on display throughout Jefferson County on its newly launched barn quilt tour on enjoyjeffersoncounty.com.

The launch of the Barn Quilt Tour on the JCATC website coincides with Jones Dairy Farm’s Centennial Celebration of the Jones Yellow Barn on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Load comments