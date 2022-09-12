Left to right: Carol Sapienza, Holly Tierney, Tawney Hadler, Marsha Anderson and Mariah Handler. More than 40 barn quilts will be displayed throughout Jefferson County on enjoyjeffersoncounty.com. After winning local awards for her quilts Fort Atkinson High School student, Tawney Hadler, started her own barn quilt business.
The Jefferson County area Tourism Council is displaying photographs and maps of more than 40 barn quilts on display throughout Jefferson County on its newly launched barn quilt tour on enjoyjeffersoncounty.com.
The launch of the Barn Quilt Tour on the JCATC website coincides with Jones Dairy Farm’s Centennial Celebration of the Jones Yellow Barn on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Fort Atkinson event will have a lineup of demonstrations, music, food and a presentation on the development of the Barn Quilt Tour from Hadler.
The barn quilt appreciation page and self driving tour were developed after a local artist reached out to the group in 2021. Fort Atkinson High School student Tawney Hadler had been designing and making barn quilts for several years. After a photo of her barn quilt work on display on the Jones Yellow Barn at Jones Dairy Farm was featured in JCATC’s 2021-2022 Official Guide to Jefferson County her artwork took off.
She received awards at local county fairs and then developed her own barn quilt business, Cold Spring Custom Barn Quilts. Since then, Hadler has been commissioned by local farmers and businesses. These colorful quilts are displayed all throughout Jefferson County.
Hadler and her mother approached JCATC to see if their vision would be a good fit for the group and be the landing spot for a countywide virtual barn quilt tour.
“We were thrilled to feature Tawney’s photo with our barn quilt article in our 2021-2022 Official Tourism Guide,” said JCATC President Katie Newcomb. “We knew Jefferson County had a number of barn quilts in the area and wanted to feature a list in the Official Guide to highlight just one of the area’s rich agritourism experiences. This connection sparked a continued collaboration, and we were happy to work with Tawney, Mariah, and Marsha to share just how many wonderful barn quilts are in Jefferson County. We hope others will enjoy exploring the barn quilts and finding other great Jefferson County discoveries along the way,” said Newcomb.
All proceeds from the event will go towards local agricultural scholarships. Limited tickets are still available at shopjonesmarket.com. Barn Quilt owners who are interested in sharing their quilts for consideration with the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Tour are encouraged to complete a Barn Quilt Tour Form on JCATC’s website. Anyone interested in the Barn Quilt Tour may contact JCATC when emailing president@enjoyjeffersoncounty.com.
The addition of the Barn Quilt Tour comes at a time when JCATC’s county wide promotions and reach continues to grow from its launch of their 2021 redesign which reached more than 100,000 views through April 2022, and its recently announced Wedding Resource Guide in July 2022, stated Jefferson County Wisconsin Tourism.
