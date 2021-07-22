Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 12:32 a.m. to the 100 block of Williams Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 6:51 a.m. to the 900 block of Fourth Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 7:27 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.
— Tuesday at 10:33 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Water Street for a male.
— Tuesday at at 1:42 to the 200 block of Nora Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. to the 100 block of North Tenth Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 5:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Summit Avenue for a male.
— Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.
— Tuesday at 6:34 p.m. to the 1100 block of Center Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 9 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 10:21 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 11:33 p.m. to the 1000 block of Meadow Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 4:08 p.m. to the 400 block of South Eighth Street for a service call.
