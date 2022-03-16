For the record Mar 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Monday at 10:25 a.m. to the W2900 block of County Highway O for a female who was not treated and not transported.— Monday at 11:08 a.m. to the N1600 block of County Highway K for a male.— Monday at 11:11 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Monday at 1:43 p.m. to the 800 block of Elm Street for a female.— Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of Remmel Drive in Johnson Creek for a male.— Monday at 3:48 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stone Ridge Court for a female.— Monday at 3:51 p.m. to the 500 block of South Eighth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — No calls to report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man in crash on Welsh Road flown to hospital Fort Atkinson man charged with child sex assault, porn Dittrich daughter Carrie Schmidt Marcus F. Buch Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-11
