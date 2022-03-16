Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Monday at 10:25 a.m. to the W2900 block of County Highway O for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 11:08 a.m. to the N1600 block of County Highway K for a male.

— Monday at 11:11 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Monday at 1:43 p.m. to the 800 block of Elm Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of Remmel Drive in Johnson Creek for a male.

— Monday at 3:48 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stone Ridge Court for a female.

— Monday at 3:51 p.m. to the 500 block of South Eighth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

