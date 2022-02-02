Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of Larabee Street for a male.

— Monday at 7:24 a.m. to the 500 block of Carriage Hill Drive for a female.

— Monday at 10:11 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Monday at 6:27 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male.

— Monday at 7:11 p.m. to the 100 block of Maple Street for a male.

— Monday at 8:17 p.m. to the N1500 block of Welsh Road for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 6:12 p.m. to the 600 block of East Milwaukee Street for a contained fire.

