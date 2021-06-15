Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 8:16 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Thursday at 11:41 a.m. to the 500 block of Clyman Street for a male.

— Thursday at 2:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Warbler Way in Lebanon for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 7:59 p.m. to the N2700 block of Welsh Road for a male.

— Friday at 12:26 a.m. to County Highway A and Commerce Drive in Lake Mills requested a paramedic intercept for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 7:31 a.m. in the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.

— Friday at 8 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Friday at 12:45 p.m. to the 700 block of South Water Street for a mutual aid request.

— Friday at 1:11 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Church Street for a mutual aid request.

— Friday at 3:05 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Friday at 4:38 p.m. to the N600 block of Second Street for a female.

— Friday at 6:02 p.m. to the 200 block of Summit Ave for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash. The woman was treated and transported.

— Friday at 7:08 p.m. to the 900 block of Casey Drive for a female.

— Friday at 8:09 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Friday at 9:45 p.m. to the 700 block of Main Street for a female.

— Friday at 10:03 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a male involved in a water rescue.

— Saturday at 3:06 p.m. to the N5100 block of Wildcat Road in Hustisford for a female who required a paramedic intercept. The woman was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 6:12 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 19 and County Highway K for a man involved in motorcycle crash who was treated and transported.

— Sunday at 4:23 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Sunday at 8:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Sunday at 9:24 a.m. to the 200 block of East Water Street for a male.

— Sunday at 10:48 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.

— Sunday at 1:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 3 p.m. to the N2300 block of County Highway EM in Lebanon for a grass fire.

— Sunday at 4:02 p.m. to the 500 block of North Washington Street for a male.

— Sunday at 4:49 p.m. to the 700 block of Milford Street for a male.

— Sunday at 6:09 p.m. to the 400 block of North Fourth Street for a female.

— Sunday at 8:30 p.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Wednesday at 9:16 p.m. to the 800 block of Casey Drive for a burn complaint.

— Thursday at 3:05 p.m. to the 400 block of Riverwood Court for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Friday at 11:07 a.m. to the 400 block of Foster Street in Fort Atkinson requested mutual aid for a house fire.

— Friday at 12:34 p.m. to the 200 block of Lafayette Street for a structure fire.

— Friday at 5:09 p.m. to the 1300 block of Utah Street for downed wires.

— Saturday at 12:57 a.m. to the 200 block of North Ninth Street for a gas leak.

Recommended for you

Load comments