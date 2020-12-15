Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Friday at 3:51 a.m. to the 1300 block of Western Avenue for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 12:39 a.m. to the 1500 block of Sandy Lane for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 6:34 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Friday at 8:34 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 8:58 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 11:09 a.m. to the 500 block of Warren Street for a female.
— Friday at 11:33 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Friday at 2:26 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth and Main streets for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 7:11 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 11:47 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Church Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 11:52 a.m. to the 300 block of North Third Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 11:59 a.m. to the 100 block of South Montgomery Street for a female.
— Saturday at 12:09 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 8:08 p.m. to the 200 block of South Montgomery Street for a male.
— Saturday at 8:22 p.m. to the 1400 block of North Second Street for a female.
— Saturday at 3:21 a.m. to the 1100 block of Black Walnut Pass for a male.
— Sunday at 7:27 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 11:34 a.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 5:07 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Sunday at 5:32 p.m. to the N4000 block of Daley Road in Hustisford for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Friday at 4:14 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for an investigation of a gas odor.
— Saturday at 10:40 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Ninth Street for downed wires.
— Sunday at 12:20 p.m. to the W7000 block of Olson Road for a car fire.
— Sunday at 5:06 p.m. to the 200 block of North Washington Street for a report of a natural gas odor.
