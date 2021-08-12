Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 5:54 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 5:08 p.m. to the 1400 block of Center Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 8:39 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a medical alarm.

— Tuesday at 9:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 9:21 a.m. to the 400 block of North Warren Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. to the 700 block of Oak Street in Fort Atkinson for a mutual aid call for a structure fire.

— Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Way for a fire alarm.

— Tuesday at 2:38 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for electrical equipment damaged by a short circuit.

— Tuesday at 6:36 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a fire alarm.

— Tuesday at 6:42 to the 200 block of South Water Street for downed wires.

— Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. to the intersection of West and Dayton streets for downed wires.

— Tuesday at 6:55 p.m. to the intersection of 12th and Carr streets for a tree on a wire.

— Tuesday at 7:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Red Fox Drive in Johnson Creek for a mutual aid structure fire.

— Tuesday at 9:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

Recommended for you

Load comments