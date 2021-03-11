Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 4:35 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 12:34 p.m. to the 400 block of Emerald Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 1:02 p.m. to the 100 block of Cardinal Court for a male.
— Tuesday at 1:44 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Tuesday at 2:24 p.m. to the 300 block of North Avenue for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 6:04 p.m. to the 500 block of Pearl Street for a burn complaint.
— Tuesday at 10:39 p.m. to the 700 block of West Madison Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
