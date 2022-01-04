Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 1:16 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 9:28 a.m. to the 200 block of Meadowlark Lane for a female.

— Wednesday at 10:42 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a citizen assist.

— Wednesday at 10:58 a.m. to the N700 block of Second Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 1:12 p.m. to the 700 block of Franklin Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 3:28 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 2 a.m. to the 300 block of North Avenue for a female.

— Thursday at 4:24 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female.

— Thursday at 7:42 a.m. to the 300 block of South Seventh Street for a male.

— Thursday at 8:20 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 10:31 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 5:28 p.m. to the 300 block of North Montgomery Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 5:53 p.m. to the Louisa Street for a male.

— Thursday at 7:06 p.m. to the N800 block of Pioneer Road for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 9:11 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 12:59 a.m. to the intersection of North Fourth and Madison streets for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 3:16 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.

— Friday at 5:34 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 6:13 p.m. to the 300 block of South Washington Street for a male.

— Friday at 7:53 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 9:44 p.m. to the 400 bock of Lincoln Street for a female.

— Friday at 10:53 p.m. to the 400 block of Edison Street in Waterloo for a paramedic intercept for a male.

— Saturday at 3:10 a.m. to the 200 block of North Montgomery Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 3:56 a.m. to the 1000 bock of Perry Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 5:05 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 9:58 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Saturday at 4:50 p.m. to the 1000 block of Meadow Street for a female.

— Saturday at 5:25 p.m. to the N8300 block of County Highway Y for a male.

— Saturday at 8:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Saturday at 11:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Railroad Avenue in Waterloo for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 1:24 a.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 1:27 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Sunday at 11:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Aviation Way but were cancelled at the scene.

— Sunday at 12:52 p.m. to the 500 block of North Fourth Street for a male.

— Sunday at 3:48 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Sunday at 9:24 p.m. to the 700 block of East Main Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 10:15 p.m. to the W5600 block of Hancock Road to standby.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following call:

— Wednesday at 10:48 a.m. to the 1300 block of Juneau Street for a service call.

