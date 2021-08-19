Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 3:33 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Third Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 8:13 a.m. to the N700 block of Second Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 8:53 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. to the W4600 block of Groth Lane for a burn complaint.

