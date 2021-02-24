Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 4:48 a.m. to the 200 block of Monroe Street for a male.

— Monday at 7:52 a.m. to the intersection of County Highway R and County Highway O for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 1:24 p.m. to the W6900 block of South First Street for a male.

— Monday at 5:34 p.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a male.

— Monday at 5:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Monday at 10:49 p.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a male who required a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:31 a.m. to the 800 block of North Fourth Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Monday at 12:54 p.m. to the 200 block of South First Street for an odor investigation.

