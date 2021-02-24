Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 4:48 a.m. to the 200 block of Monroe Street for a male.
— Monday at 7:52 a.m. to the intersection of County Highway R and County Highway O for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Monday at 1:24 p.m. to the W6900 block of South First Street for a male.
— Monday at 5:34 p.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a male.
— Monday at 5:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Monday at 10:49 p.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a male who required a lift assist.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Monday at 1:31 a.m. to the 800 block of North Fourth Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
— Monday at 12:54 p.m. to the 200 block of South First Street for an odor investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.