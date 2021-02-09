Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 6:34 a.m. to the 100 block of Meadowlark Lane for a male.

— Thursday at 7:03 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 7:48 a.m. to the N7700 block of Vandre Road in Lake Mills for a mutual aid call where a male was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 8:42 a.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 9:08 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 1:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Lowell Street for a female.

— Thursday at 1:13 p.m. to the 600 block of West Madison Street for a female.

— Thursday at 1:26 p.m. to the 100 block of Scot Street for a male.

— Thursday at 2:11 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 3:59 p.m. to the 200 block of Monroe Street for a male.

— Friday at 1:09 a.m. to the 300 block of Union Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 1:59 a.m. to the 500 block of Chadwick Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 2:06 a.m. to the 100 block of Comenius Court for a male.

— Friday at 11:57 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Friday at 11:59 a.m. to the 100 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 12:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Scot Street for a male.

— Friday at 7:51 p.m. to the 1200 block of Juneau Street for a male.

— Friday at 9:51 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 6:01 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Saturday at 9:33 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 9:34 a.m. to the 100 block of Serenity Oaks Terrace in Lebanon for a male.

— Saturday at 12:28 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.

— Sunday at 2:09 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 2:15 a.m. to the 400 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Sunday at 2:52 a.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a male who required a lift assist.

— Sunday at 7:59 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 12:42 p.m. to the 500 block of Woodbridge Trail for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 3:30 p.m. to State Highway 19 in Waterloo for a female who required a paramedic intercept where she was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 4:05 p.m. to the 200 block of South Third Street for a male.

— Sunday at 6:29 p.m. to the 1200 block of Lisbon Street for a male.

— Sunday at 11:53 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Friday at 9:04 a.m. to the 300 block of Market Street for downed wires.

— Sunday at 6:47 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a fire alarm.

Load comments