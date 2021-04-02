Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive for a female.
— Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of Western Avenue for a male who required a lift assist.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 8:03 a.m. to the 700 block of North Church Street for downed wires.
