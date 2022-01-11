Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Thursday at 7:11 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 8:38 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Thursday at 11:36 a.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.

— Thursday at 1:09 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lisbon Street for a female.

— Thursday at 4:07 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.

— Friday at 11:11 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Friday at 11:23 a.m. to the 1400 block of North Second Street for a male.

— Friday at 1:30 p.m. to the 200 block of West Main Street for a male.

— Friday at 3:51 p.m. to the intersection of East Main Street and College Avenue for a female.

— Friday at 3:59 a.m. to the 400 block of Riverwood Court for a lift assist.

— Friday at 7:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.

— Saturday at 1:23 p.m. to the 100 block of Kansas Street for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 5:14 p.m. to the W8300 block of County Highway Q for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 6:03 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 7:59 p.m. to the 1400 block of Oconomowoc Avenue for a female.

— Sunday at 12:48 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 1:23 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a male.

— Sunday at 1:56 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Sunday at 5:55 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 6:44 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 9:38 a.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 9:51 p.m. to the 1500 block of Country Club Lane for an EMS call served through mutual aid by Ixonia.

— Sunday at 10:35 a.m. to the W4300 block of Riverview Road for an EMS call served through mutual aid by Western Lakes Fire District.

— Sunday at 3:39 p.m. to the 1200 block of Crestview Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 6:20 p.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Thursday at 4:52 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Church Street for a fire alarm.

— Friday at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street for a gas leak.

— Sunday at 3:43 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Fourth Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Sunday at 9:50 a.m. to the W7200 block of Quarry Road for a structure fire.

