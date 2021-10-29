Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 11:23 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 11:46 a.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at at 12:53 p.m. to the W2800 block of Evergreen Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 4:34 p.m. to the 700 block of Pheasant Run for a female.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

