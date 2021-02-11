Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 12:58 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 3:21 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.

— Tuesday at 6:34 a.m. to the 1900 bock of Market Way for a female.

— Tuesday at 8:51 a.m. to the 1000 block of West Main Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:32 p.m. to the 1100 block of Hus Drive for a female who was treated.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:

— Tuesday at 9:43 a.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a fire alarm.

