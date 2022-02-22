Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Thursday at 12:53 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court for a male.

— Thursday at 2:57 p.m. to the 1300 block of Dakota Street for a male.

— Thursday at 4:13 p.m. to the 1600 block of Church Street for a male.

— Thursday at 5:16 p.m. to the 300 block of Spaulding Street for a female.

— Thursday at 8:11 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Friday at 7:36 a.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a female.

— Friday at 10:17 a.m. to the 1000 block of Wilbur Street for a male.

— Friday at 3:05 p.m. to the 400 block of Lincoln Street for a male.

— Friday at 3:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 9:41 p.m. to the 1000 block of Mary Street for a male.

— Saturday at 2:46 a.m. to the 200 block of Sunnyfield Court for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 10:54 a.m. to the 100 block of Eickstaedt Lane for a male.

— Saturday at 11:46 a.m. to the 800 block of West Division Street for a male.

— Saturday at 12:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Saturday at 5:23 p.m. to the 100 block of Montgomery Street for a male.

— Saturday at 11:04 p.m. to the 500 block of Fourth Street for a female.

— Saturday at 11:32 p.m. to the 200 block of East Leonard Street for a male.

— Sunday at 1:19 a.m. to the 600 block of North Church Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 4:33 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 4:54 to the W3500 block of Otto Lane but were cancelled en route

— Sunday at 10:40 a.m. to the 300 block of Rivera Lane for a male.

— Sunday at 11:55 a.m. to the 1400 bock of South 10th Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 5:57 p.m. to the N600 bock of North Second Street for a female.

— Sunday at 6:18 p.m. to the N500 block of Boulder Road for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

Recommended for you

Load comments