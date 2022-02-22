For the record Feb 22, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Thursday at 12:53 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court for a male.— Thursday at 2:57 p.m. to the 1300 block of Dakota Street for a male.— Thursday at 4:13 p.m. to the 1600 block of Church Street for a male.— Thursday at 5:16 p.m. to the 300 block of Spaulding Street for a female.— Thursday at 8:11 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.— Friday at 7:36 a.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a female.— Friday at 10:17 a.m. to the 1000 block of Wilbur Street for a male.— Friday at 3:05 p.m. to the 400 block of Lincoln Street for a male.— Friday at 3:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Friday at 9:41 p.m. to the 1000 block of Mary Street for a male.— Saturday at 2:46 a.m. to the 200 block of Sunnyfield Court for a male who was treated and not transported.— Saturday at 10:54 a.m. to the 100 block of Eickstaedt Lane for a male.— Saturday at 11:46 a.m. to the 800 block of West Division Street for a male.— Saturday at 12:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.— Saturday at 5:23 p.m. to the 100 block of Montgomery Street for a male.— Saturday at 11:04 p.m. to the 500 block of Fourth Street for a female.— Saturday at 11:32 p.m. to the 200 block of East Leonard Street for a male.— Sunday at 1:19 a.m. to the 600 block of North Church Street for a female who was treated and not transported.— Sunday at 4:33 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.— Sunday at 4:54 to the W3500 block of Otto Lane but were cancelled en route— Sunday at 10:40 a.m. to the 300 block of Rivera Lane for a male.— Sunday at 11:55 a.m. to the 1400 bock of South 10th Street for a male who was treated and not transported.— Sunday at 5:57 p.m. to the N600 bock of North Second Street for a female.— Sunday at 6:18 p.m. to the N500 block of Boulder Road for a female.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — No calls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Windwood golf course returning to farmland Lisa Luise (Nass) Abel Elizabeth "Libby" Barnhart-Maass Falcons finally beat Lourdes in first place showdown Death notices for Feb. 17, 2022 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-18
