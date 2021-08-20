Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 8:04 a.m. to the W5000 block of County Highway R for a male.

— Wednesday at 10:39 a.m. to the N1700 block of Center Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 1:02 p.m. to the 11000 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Wednesday at 2:01 p.m. to the 1700 block of Church Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 2:03 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female who required a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 4:06 p.m. to the 900 block of Vine Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 6:28 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 5:28 a.m. to the 1000 block of Meadow Street for a fire alarm.

