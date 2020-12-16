Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of South Church Street and Jefferson Road for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Monday at 5:01 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hus Drive for a male.
— Monday at 5:02 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hus Drive for a female.
— Monday at 5:40 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Monday at 7:34 p.m. to the 100 block of Scot Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Monday at 7:51 p.m. to the 1100 block of Oak Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — No fire calls to report.
