Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:
— Thursday at 4:31 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Thursday at 7:33 a.m. to the N800 block of Barry Road for a male.
— Thursday at 7:45 to the intersection of West and Dayton streets for a male.
— Thursday 10:08 a.m. to the 1000 block of West Main Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 4 p.m. to the W4200 block of Spruce Drive in Johnson Creek for a mutual aid, but were cancelled en route.
— Thursday at 7:25 p.m. to the 1000 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Friday at 9:19 a.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a male.
— Friday at 10:53 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Friday at 1:32 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 7:24 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavor Drive for a male.
— Friday at 10:35 p.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Drive for a male.
— Saturday at 9:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Prospect Avenue for a male.
— Saturday at 10:14 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Saturday at 10:31 a.m. to the 100 block of Hall Street for a lift assist.
— Saturday at 10:46 a.m. to the 1200 block of Center Street for a female.
— Saturday at 12:05 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a service call.
— Saturday at 1:47 p.m. to the N600 block of Second Street for a female.
— Saturday at 1:48 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Saturday at 4:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Hill Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 5:02 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 3:02 a.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a lift assist.
— Sunday at 3:20 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Sunday at 4:38 a.m. to the 200 block of East Leonard Street for a female.
— Sunday at 10:19 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 11:32 a.m. to the W3800 block of County Highway O for a female.
— Sunday at 12:14 p.m. to the 500 block of Cole Street for service call.
— Sunday at 5:40 p.m. to the 200 block of Oak Hill Court for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 9:47 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Thursday at 3:50 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a fire alarm.
— Thursday at 10:25 p.m. to the 300 block of Dodge Street for an odor investigation.
