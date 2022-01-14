Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 5:52 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 8:47 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 9:59 a.m. to the 100 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 10:01 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:28 p.m. to the 900 block of Harvey Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 7:11 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

