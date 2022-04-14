Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Tuesday at 1:50 a.m. to the 400 block of South Street but no patient was found.

— Tuesday at 3:39 a.m. to the 600 Third Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:42 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 11:44 a.m. to the 700 block of O’Connell Street for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 1:48 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

