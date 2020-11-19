Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 9:35 a.m. to the 100 block of Main Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:41 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:42 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 4:56 p.m. to the 100 block of Second Street for a fire alarm activated by burnt food. The building was ventilated and the system was reset.

— Tuesday at 11:43 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for an odor investigation. No hazards were found.

