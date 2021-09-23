Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 9:52 a.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a female’s activated medical alarm. The woman was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 12:28 p.m. to the 400 block of Humboldt Street. No patient was found.

— Tuesday at 12:58 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 7:42 p.m. to the N900 block of Hancock Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:47 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:16 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a defective elevator alarm.

