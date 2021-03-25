Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 5:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 7:53 a.m. to the N8700 block of Jefferson Road for a male.

— Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. to the 200 block of South Third Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 7:38 p.m. to the 400 block of South Eighth Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 7:55 p.m. to the 300 block of South Monroe Street for a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 7:43 p.m. to the 300 block of North Church Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

Load comments