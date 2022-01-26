Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 10:19 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:50 p.m. to the W2800 block of Evergreen Road in Ixonia for a female.

— Monday at 6:56 p.m. to the 100 block of Serenity Oaks terrace for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 8:35 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

