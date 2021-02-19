Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 11:03 a.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a male.
— Wednesday at 1:58 p.m. to the 400 bock of North Water Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 3:55 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 6:01 p.m. to the 1000 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Wednesday at 7:06 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 9:18 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Ebenezer Road for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash.
— Tuesday at 1:53 p.m. to the 1300 block of Western Avenue for a male who required a lift assist.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 2:06 p.m. to the 800 block of Vine Street for a downed power line.
— Tuesday at 9:12 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Main Street for an odor investigation
