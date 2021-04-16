Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 12:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 4:32 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 4:53 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 7:28 a.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 10:50 a.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 11:33 a.m. to the N8700 block of Jefferson Road for a female.
— Wednesday at 11:55 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 5:34 p.m. to the 800 block of Fieldcrest Drive for a female.
— Wednesday at 6:39 p.m. to the N9500 of Buchert Lane for a female.
— Wednesday at 9:51 p.m. to the 100 block of North Tenth Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.
Fire calls: No calls to report.
