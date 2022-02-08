Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Thursday at 2:33 a.m. to the N8200 block of County Highway Y for a male.

— Thursday at 3:54 a.m. to the 100 block of South Montgomery Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 6:42 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female.

— Thursday at 7:47 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Thursday at 9:58 a.m. to the N9500 block of Buchert Lane for a female.

— Thursday at 5:11 p.m. to the 600 block of South Sixth Street for a male.

— Thursday at 5:36 p.m. to the 900 block of Hillside Lane for a female.

— Thursday at 7:44 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 7:52 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Thursday at 10:05 p.m. to the 1000 block of Mary Street for a female.

— Thursday at 11:30 p.m. to the N8500 block of County Highway E for a female.

— Friday at 4:16 a.m. to the 800 block of Oakwood Lane for a male.

— Friday at 4:59 a.m. to the 100 block of North Water Street for a male.

— Friday at 5:55 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Friday at 7 a.m. to the 100 block of 10th Street for a female.

— Friday at 7:43 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Friday at 8:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive but were cancelled en route.

— Friday at 1:28 p.m. to the 400 block of Bernard Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 7:36 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Friday at 9:49 p.m. to the 300 block of College Avenue for a male.

— Friday at 10:42 p.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a female.

— Saturday at 4:34 a.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 11:14 a.m. to the 200 block of Sunnyfield Court for a female.

— Saturday at 2:34 p.m. to the 400 block of North Second Street for a male.

— Saturday at 11:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 3:53 a.m. to the 200 block of Dewey Avenue for a male.

— Sunday at 7:12 a.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 7:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 8:19 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 9:09 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male.

— Sunday at 11:24 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Sunday at 12:19 p.m. to the N8300 block of County Highway Y for a male.

— Sunday at 12:20 p.m. to the N2300 block of Halter Lane in Lebanon for an EMS standby.

— Sunday at 2:42 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 11:07 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Friday at 7:22 p.m. to the 300 block of North Street for a contained fire.

— Saturday at 12:09 p.m. to the 200 block of North Eighth Street for a gas leak.

— Saturday at 7:24 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a gas leak.

