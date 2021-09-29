Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:21 a.m. to the 600 block of Long Street for a female.

— Monday at 6:06 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 8:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 9:49 a.m. to the 1300 block of Dakota Street for a female who required a lift assist.

— Monday at 12 a.m. to the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Beaver for a mutual aid call, but were canceled en route.

— Monday at 12:35 a.m. to the 400 bock of South Eighth Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:08 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male.

— Monday at 3:16 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Monday at 5:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Monday at 7:29 p.m. to County Highway Q and West Street for a mutual aid, but were canceled en route.

— Monday at 7:33 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 8:37 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Monday at 9:21 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 4:09 p.m. to the 1400 block of Henry Street for a city service call.

