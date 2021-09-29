For the record Sep 29, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentParamedics responded to the following locations:— Monday at 1:21 a.m. to the 600 block of Long Street for a female.— Monday at 6:06 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.— Monday at 8:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.— Monday at 9:49 a.m. to the 1300 block of Dakota Street for a female who required a lift assist.— Monday at 12 a.m. to the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Beaver for a mutual aid call, but were canceled en route.— Monday at 12:35 a.m. to the 400 bock of South Eighth Street for a female.— Monday at 3:08 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male.— Monday at 3:16 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.— Monday at 5:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.— Monday at 7:29 p.m. to County Highway Q and West Street for a mutual aid, but were canceled en route.— Monday at 7:33 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female who was treated and not transported.— Monday at 8:37 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.— Monday at 9:21 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls:Firefighters were called to the following locations:— Monday at 4:09 p.m. to the 1400 block of Henry Street for a city service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Friends, memories should abound at Zwieg's 75th event Family breathes new life into landmark gas station Competency hearing ordered for Fort woman City puts out notice for Town Square RFPs Watertown man in court for child porn possession Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.