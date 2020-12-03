Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 12:03 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:35 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 5:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 6:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 7:25 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:07 to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No fire calls to report.

