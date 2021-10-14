Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

– Thursday at 12:24 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

– Thursday at 10:06 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

– Thursday at 10:28 a.m. to the 100 block of Hill Street for a male.

– Thursday at 10:48 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

– Thursday at 12:46 p.m. of State Highway 19 for female who required a Lake Mills paramedic intercept.

– Thursday at 1:59 p.m. to the N8300 block of County Highway Y for a male.

– Thursday at 5:22 p.m. to the 400 block of Dorothy Place for a female.

– Thursday at 8:30 p.m. to the N9500 block of Englehart Road for a male.

– Thursday at 8:43 p.m. to the 400 block of Dorothy Place for a female.

– Friday at 8:51 a.m.to the 1100 block of Clement Street for a female.

– Friday at 10:44 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

– Friday at 11:05 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female.

– Friday at 3:34 p.m. to the N8000 block of County Highway O for a male.

– Friday at 3:48 p.m. to the 400 block of Humboldt Street for a male.

– Friday at 5:46 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.

– Friday at 7:38 p.m. to the 1300 block of Western Avenue for a male.

– Friday at 9:02 p.m. to the 400 block of East Main Street for a male.

– Friday at 9:52 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

– Saturday at 4:02 a.m. to the 1700 block of South Church Street for a female.

– Saturday at 4:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.

– Saturday at 8:42 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a male.

– Saturday at 1:33 p.m. to the N9600 block of Buchert Lane for a female.

– Saturday at 7:25 p.m. to the N8400 block of County Highway Y for a male.

– Sunday at 9:07 a.m. to the 600 block of East Cady Street for a male.

– Sunday at 9:31 a.m. to the 100 block of Serenity Oaks Terrace for a female who was not treated and not transported.

– Sunday at 2:18 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male.

– Sunday at 6:35 p.m. to the 100 block of Highland Avenue for a male who was treated and not transported.

– Sunday at 7:22 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male.

– Sunday at 7:51 p.m. to the 100 block of Serenity Oaks Terrace for a female who was treated and not transported.

– Sunday at 8:28 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

– Monday at 12:51 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.

– Monday at 7:41 a.m. to the 1200 block of Josephine Street for a lift assist.

– Monday at 7:42 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

– Monday at 1:01 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

– Monday at 4:54 p.m. to the 100 block of East Cady Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

– Monday at 5:17 p.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street for a lift assist.

– Monday at 6:10 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

– Monday at 6:46 p.m. to the 700 block of Nelson Road for a male.

– Monday at 6:49 p.m. to the N1700 block of County Highway E for a female.

– Monday at 9:52 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.

– Monday at 10:54 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

– Monday at 11:48 p.m. to State Highway 19 and County Highway QQ for a female who was treated and not transported in a Waterloo intercept.

– Tuesday at 9:17 a.m. to the 1200 block of Josephine Street for a female.

– Tuesday at 11:53 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

– Friday at 1:22 p.m. to the 400 block of Eighth Street for a public service call.

– Saturday at 9:07 p.m. to the 1300 block of Memorial Drive for an odor of smoke.

– Monday at 1:40 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a public service call.

– Monday at 7:11 p.m. to the 300 block of Hart Street for a gas leak.

– Tuesday at 3:41 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a water problem.

Recommended for you

Load comments