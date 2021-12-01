Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 11:14 a.m. to the 200 block of Warren Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Wednesday at 11:22 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a fire alarm.
— Wednesday at 12:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Wednesday at 12:52 p.m. to the 700 block of North Water Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 2:11 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.
— Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 2:06 a.m. to the 200 block of Lynn Street for a female.
— Thursday at 5:23 a.m. to the 200 block of East Leonard Street for a female.
— Thursday at 9:01 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female.
— Thursday at 9:02 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Thursday at 9:17 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Main Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 1:49 p.m. to the W5500 block of County Highway CW for a male.
— Thursday at 3:56 p.m. to the 300 block of East Main Street for a male who required public assistance.
— Thursday at 10:51 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female who required lift assistance.
— Thursday at 11:50 p.m. to the 400 block of Clyman Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 6:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.
— Friday at 9:22 a.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a male.
— Friday at 2:37 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Friday at 5:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Robert Street for a female.
— Saturday at 8 a.m. to the 1300 block of Valview Court for a medical alarm but no one was treated or transported.
— Saturday at 10:01 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.
— Saturday at 10:02 a.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.
— Saturday at 11:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 11:56 a.m. to the 1400 block of West Main Street for a male.
— Saturday at 12:47 p.m. to the 400 block of Lafayette Street for a female.
— Saturday at 12:51 p.m. to the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 2:20 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 6:05 p.m. to the 700 block of North Water Street for a male.
— Saturday at 8:32 p.m. to the N8700 block of County Highway X for a female.
— Sunday at 2:19 a.m. to the 1500 block of Utah Street for a male.
— Sunday at 3:55 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.
— Sunday at 5:28 a.m. to the 200 block of Water Street for a female.
— Sunday at 7:03 a.m. to the 100 block of East Spaulding Avenue for a male.
— Sunday at 10:42 a.m. to the 1400 block of Wedgewood Court for a female.
— Sunday at 4:27 p.m. to the 100 Riverdale Circle for a female.
— Sunday at 7:29 p.m. to the 500 block of Sweetbriar Lane for a female.
— Sunday at 9:31 p.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a female.
— Monday at 1:58 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Monday at 2:04 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Monday at 6:53 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Monday at 7:42 a.m. to the intersection of Center and North Fourth streets for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Monday at 8:54 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Monday at 10:54 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male.
— Monday at 1:58 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 3:28 p.m. to the 100 block of Parkview Lane for a burn complaint.
— Wednesday at 8:48 p.m. to the 600 block of South Second Street for a gas leak.
— Thursday at 10:47 p.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a contained oven fire.
— Friday at 3:06 p.m. to the 1300 block of River Drive for a burn complaint.
— Sunday at 3:31 p.m. to the 400 block of North Washington Street for a burn complaint.
