For the record Feb 23, 2022

Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:
— Monday at 12:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.
— Monday at 10:15 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Ninth Street for a female.
— Monday at 3:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Monday at 5:12 p.m. to the 800 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Monday at 10:20 p.m. to the W3900 block of Hickory Road in Hustisford for a mutual aid standby call.
— Monday at 10:54 p.m. to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 3 p.m. to the 300 block of South Second Street for a service call.
— Monday at 3:26 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a fire alarm.
