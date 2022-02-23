Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Monday at 12:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Monday at 10:15 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Ninth Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Monday at 5:12 p.m. to the 800 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Monday at 10:20 p.m. to the W3900 block of Hickory Road in Hustisford for a mutual aid standby call.

— Monday at 10:54 p.m. to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 3 p.m. to the 300 block of South Second Street for a service call.

— Monday at 3:26 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a fire alarm.

