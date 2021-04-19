Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 12:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 4:32 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 4:53 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 7:28 a.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 10:50 a.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 11:33 a.m. to the N8700 block of Jefferson Road for for a female.
— Wednesday at 11:55 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 5:34 p.m. to the 800 block of Fieldcrest Drive for a female.
— Wednesday at 6:39 p.m. to the N9500 block of Buchert Lane for a female.
— Wednesday at 9:51 p.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 10:51 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 10:02 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 10:29 a.m. to the 1100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 11:14 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 5:11 p.m. to the 200 block of Second Street for a female.
— Thursday at 8:34 p.m. to the 300 block of North Main Street for a male.
— Thursday at 10:02 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Friday at 12:13 a.m. to the 300 block of South Fourth Street for a female.
— Friday at 6:18 p.m. to the 300 block of East Haven Drive for a male.
— Friday at 9:22 a.m. to the 700 block of North Water Street for a male and female.
— Friday at 11:53 a.m. to the 400 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 12:39 p.m. to the W7400 block of County Highway Q for a male.
— Friday at 1:27 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.
— Friday at 4:25 p.m. to the N9200 block of Spoehr Lane for a male.
— Friday at 6:08 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Ninth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 2:55 a.m. to the 900 block of Country Lane for two males who were not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 8:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 8:52 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.
— Saturday at 11:24 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a male.
— Saturday at 12:37 p.m. at the intersection of Clark Street and Concord Avenue for a female.
— Saturday at 1:43 p.m. to the 900 block of Clark Street for a male.
— Saturday at 9:52 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.
— Sunday at 9:59 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Sunday at 6:03 p.m. to the N5000 block of Mark Lane in Hustisford for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 8:11 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Sunday at 8:14 p.m. to State Highway 19 and Frohling Road for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.
Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Sunday at 2:23 p.m. to the 700 block of North Fourth Street for a burn complaint.
