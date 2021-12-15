Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:27 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 7:39 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Monday at 4:15 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 4:18 p.m. to the N3000 block of County Highway R for a paramedic intercept involving a male who was treated and not transported

— Monday at 7:52 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following address:

— Monday at 5:10 p.m. to the 500 block of South First Street for a service call.

